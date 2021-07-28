Alternative one-way routes suggested

Hassan

28 July 2021 01:23 IST

The Hassan district administration has issued an order suggesting alternative one-way routes for people commuting between Bengaluru and Mangaluru by light motor vehicles, as the Shiradi Ghat stretch of NH 75 has been closed for vehicles. A portion of the NH75 had caved in during the rains, forcing the administration to stop vehicles.

The DC in the order issued on Monday, suggested three alternative routes for cars, jeeps, tempos, minivans, two-wheelers, ambulances and ordinary buses. Those travelling to Mangaluru from Bengaluru should take a deviation at Anemahal to reach their destination via Kesaganahalli – Kyanahalli and Heggade. Those travelling to Bengaluru from Mangaluru can take Maranahalli – Kyamanahalli – Harle Kudige – Anemahal route. The people travelling towards Bengaluru have one more option: Dodda Thappale – Kumbaradi – Harle Kudige – Anemahal.

The administration has restricted the speed limit at 30 kmph along these one-way routes. The DC directed the SP to depute police staff at points where travellers have to take deviations. The officers of National Highways have been directed to put up signboards for the convenience of the public.

