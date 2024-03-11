GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Alternative learning model school inaugurated in Belagavi

March 11, 2024 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Minister Satish Jarkiholi and MLA Asif (Raju) Sait inaugurating Utkarsh, an alternative learning model school, and a charitable blood bank run by Mahesh Foundation in Belagavi on Sunday.

Minister Satish Jarkiholi and MLA Asif (Raju) Sait inaugurating Utkarsh, an alternative learning model school, and a charitable blood bank run by Mahesh Foundation in Belagavi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi inaugurated Mahesh Foundation’s Utkarsh School and MyBlood Charitable Blood Bank in Belagavi on Sunday.

“Mahesh Foundation has been doing commendable social work for over 15 years now. Its first school focused on education of HIV positive children. But their recent projects aim at mainstream education of poor children. The government has supported the foundation by approving its applications for new schools,” the Minister said.

The school follows the Nali Kali model of the State government and focuses on alternative learning modules. It trains children in art, music and sports, other than livelihood activities. It offers free education for children from poor families.

He said that he will support the foundation in his personal capacity to set up a rural school in Yamakanamaradi village. The Minister promised to grant five acres of land and ₹10 lakh to the foundation, from the charities run by his family and the CSR funds of his industries.

Founder Mahesh Jadhav said that the new school is estimated to be bigger than the old school. “In the Blood Bank, we have created facilities to cater to the demands of 18,000 people,” he said.

MLA Asif (Raju) Sait also assured help to the school and blood bank. Teachers, students and philanthropists were present.

