Altered flowering season, hailstorm hit mango growers hard for third consecutive year 

While those who love mangoes wait an entire year to savour the king of fruits, the growers toil an entire year for the harvest. However, for three years now, weather conditions have wreaked havoc and brought down the yield to about 50% of its average quantity. This year, even though the season has not started, non-uniform flowering is already threatening the quality of fruits.

The Hindu visited Srinivasapura taluk, in the heart of the major mango growing district of the State, Kolar, and found that most mango trees had flowering problems. The hailstorm which lashed the taluk between March 16 and 18 added to the problems as 90% of fruits in some fields were hit by stones, making it unfit for consumption or even pulping and juicing.

Flowering time

“The flowering should happen in December, ideally. Then by the end of March, we start getting our full-sized fruits. This year, we saw flowering happening again in January, February and even in March. This leads to nutritional imbalance in the tree which ultimately results in the dropping of already formed fruits,” explained Neelaturu Chinnappa Reddy, president, Kolar District Mango Growers’ Association.

The district of Kolar accounts for more than 60% of mangoes produced in the State. In Srinivasapura, mangoes are cultivated on close to 55,000 hectares of land. Prior to the unprecedented hailstorm, the yield here had come down to 30% and now, the farmers are only expecting 10-15% of their regular yield. “If it was an on year, we used to harvest around 10 lakh tonnes of fruit here, but this time, we might only be able to get 2-3 tonnes of mangoes,” Mr. Reddy added.

The farmers said that their countless complaints to the Horticulture Department and the Indian Institute of Horticulture Research (IIHR) scientists have gone in vain. They said that all the fertilisers and pesticides suggested by the experts have made no difference on ground.

“Even in an average orchard, a farmer has to spend ₹1.5 lakh on one round of pesticides. We need to spray several such rounds. Mother nature has not been kind to us and we have been facing these flowering problems for the last few years. Experts advice from their campuses but do not come to our farms. We need to take pictures and send them, and more often than not, pictures cannot convey the problems as they are,” said Shivakumar. B., a former MNC employee who is now a mango cultivator.

Even though there was some blossom blight attack in the beginning, the farmers had still anticipated a good yield this year. Then came the flowering problem. The unexpected hailstorms came as the ultimate blow and shattered their hopes. “We had not heard of hailstorms during this season ever. It only comes once the monsoon sets in. From one malgoba tree I would get around half a tonne of fruits usually. But the hailstorm destroyed almost all the fruits,” remarked Srinivas Reddy, another mango grower.

Agri scientists to visit

Officials of the Horticulture Department acknowledged that the problem has been there for a few years now and figuring out solutions has been tougher as natural factors are causing problems. “I have instructed our Agriculture University scientists to visit the spot. Inspection is also taking place for providing compensation,” said Rajender Kumar Kataria, Principal Secretary, Horticulture Department.

He also said, “I have asked the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to help us out as they are studying similar problems in Uttar Pradesh where there are weather variations too. We are looking at permanent solutions for the flowering problems.” Similar problems were also reported from other mango growing regions in the State including Chickballapur, Mandya and Ramanagara districts.