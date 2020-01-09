Altercation over CAA

A video of an argument over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) between a few students from Jyoti Nivas College and some BJP workers surfaced on social media. Both the college authorities and the police played down the incident.

A college lecturer said that the college was “apolitical” and it was a “minor scuffle that took place”. “BJP workers put up a banner supporting the CAA. They were asking passers-by to sign it. Some of our students, like many others in this country, are against the CAA,” said the lecturer.

When contacted, police officials said they were aware of the incident, but no case had been registered.

“There was an altercation between the students and the BJP activists. The students questioned them about holding the campaign at the location, after which an argument broke out. Nobody went inside the campus,” said a police official.

Isha Pant, DCP south east, said police police personnel will be deployed at the campus.