‘Along with skills, students should learn ethical practices and imbibe moral values’

There is great demand for candidates with good skill-set and students should make efforts to learn as many skills as possible, Rajya Sabha member Veerendra Heggade

The Hindu Bureau HUBBALLI
October 19, 2022 20:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Dharmasthala Pattadhikari and Rajya Sabha member D. Veerendra Heggade | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

ADVERTISEMENT

As there is a great demand for candidates with good skill-set, students should make efforts to learn as many skills as possible during their student days along with acquiring knowledge of their chosen field, Rajya Sabha member and Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade has said.

He was inaugurating a new ITI (Industrial Training Institute) named after N. Vajra Kumar on the JSS campus at Vidyagiri in Dharwad on Wednesday.

Mr. Heggade said that there are abundant opportunities for ITI and diploma candidates and they are being preferred over engineering graduates. Due to their skills, ITI and diploma candidates are in great demand and they have earned respect through their work.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Emphasising the need for identifying workers who worked with honesty and dedication, he said that there is a need for imbibing values among students. “Students should not be made machines by just teaching them more and more skills. Along with skills, they should be made to learn ethical practices and imbibe moral values,” he said.

Mr. Veerendra Heggade said that the new ITI will focus on skill development and give more opportunities to get hands-on training in industries. He said that there will be focus on moral education also. Students will be encouraged to take up self-employment and provide jobs to others, he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Secretary of Janata Shikshana Samiti (JSS) Ajit Prasad spoke about the new ITI.

Joint Director of Employment and Training P. Rameshayya spoke about the job mela and other initiatives taken up by the department.

Mallikarjun Swamiji of Murugha Mutt recalled the association of the institution with the mutt.

Hubballi-Dharwad Mayor Iresh Anchatgeri spoke. Secretary of SDME Jeevandhar Kumar and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app