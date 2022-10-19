‘Along with skills, students should learn ethical practices and imbibe moral values’

There is great demand for candidates with good skill-set and students should make efforts to learn as many skills as possible, Rajya Sabha member Veerendra Heggade

As there is a great demand for candidates with good skill-set, students should make efforts to learn as many skills as possible during their student days along with acquiring knowledge of their chosen field, Rajya Sabha member and Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade has said.

He was inaugurating a new ITI (Industrial Training Institute) named after N. Vajra Kumar on the JSS campus at Vidyagiri in Dharwad on Wednesday.

Mr. Heggade said that there are abundant opportunities for ITI and diploma candidates and they are being preferred over engineering graduates. Due to their skills, ITI and diploma candidates are in great demand and they have earned respect through their work.

Emphasising the need for identifying workers who worked with honesty and dedication, he said that there is a need for imbibing values among students. “Students should not be made machines by just teaching them more and more skills. Along with skills, they should be made to learn ethical practices and imbibe moral values,” he said.

Mr. Veerendra Heggade said that the new ITI will focus on skill development and give more opportunities to get hands-on training in industries. He said that there will be focus on moral education also. Students will be encouraged to take up self-employment and provide jobs to others, he added.

Secretary of Janata Shikshana Samiti (JSS) Ajit Prasad spoke about the new ITI.

Joint Director of Employment and Training P. Rameshayya spoke about the job mela and other initiatives taken up by the department.

Mallikarjun Swamiji of Murugha Mutt recalled the association of the institution with the mutt.

Hubballi-Dharwad Mayor Iresh Anchatgeri spoke. Secretary of SDME Jeevandhar Kumar and others were present.