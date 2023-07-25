Alok Kumar reviews safety measures on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

July 25, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - MYSURU

Additional Director General of Police (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar reviewed the safety measures in place on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, which had reported an alarming rise in the number of mishaps and deaths in the last few months.

Accompanied by senior police officials, including Superintendent of Mandya district police N. Yathish and officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Mr. Alok Kumar inspected the safety measures including the installation of cameras and systems in place to book motorists violating lane discipline and speed limits.

Speaking to reporters during the inspection of the expressway, Mr. Alok Kumar said several loopholes were yet to be attended by the NHAI authorities, but the death rate on account of accidents on the road have come down marginally after the police began penalising the motorists for violation of speed limits and lane discipline.

Over the last one month, the Ramanagara police had booked more than 800 cases for violation of lane discipline and 1,100 cases for overspeeding, he said.

“Several loopholes remain. Police had taken several measures because of which the death rate had decreased. But, the police as well as the NHAI have more work to do,” he said.

When asked if the suggestions he had made to the NHAI after his previous inspection on June 30 had been implemented, he said sign boards for the benefit of motorists had come up at a few places, but more such sign boards should come up and the NHAI officials had sought another 15 to 20 days for the same.

Also, the work at the entry and exit points on the expressway had not been completed. A lot of work is still pending, Mr. Alok Kumar said adding that he will submit a report to the State Chief Secretary on his inspection.

Mr. Alok Kumar’s visit comes a few days after a committee of road safety experts appointed by the NHAI conducted a safety inspection of the expressway between July 17 and 20.

The NHAI-appointed committee has been asked to submit a report within 10 days after the conclusion of the visit.

To a question, Mr. Alok Kumar said the State government will follow up with the NHAI after its expert committee submits the report.

Mr. Alok Kumar said the ban on two-wheelers imposed by the NHAI will come into force from August 1. If the banned vehicles enter the expressway through the entry and exit points, penalty under Section 187 of the Indian Motor Vehicles (IMV) Act.

