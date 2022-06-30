Alok Aradhe to be acting Chief Justice of Karnataka

Justice Alok Aradhe, the senior-most judge of the High Court of Karnataka, will be the acting Chief Justice with effect from July 3 as Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi will be retiring on July 2, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice on the orders issued by the President of India.

Fifty-eight-year-old Mr. Justice Aradhe hails from Raipur in Madhya Pradesh (M.P.). He was elevated as an additional judge of the High Court of M.P. in December 2009 and appointed as a permanent judge in February 2011. He was transferred to the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir in September 2016 where he had also served as its acting Chief Justice for about three months in 2018. Mr. Justice Aradhe was transferred to the High Court of Karnataka in November 2018.