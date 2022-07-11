Almatti outflow increases

Following heavy rain in Maharashtra, Belagavi and parts of Bagalkot district, irrigation officials have increased the outflow from the Almatti Reservoir to 75,000 cusecs.

According to a release, over 1.09 lakh cusecs of water (nearly one tmcft) has flown into the dam in the last 10 hours.

The water level stands at 517.17 m, as against the full reservoir level of 519 m. There is 86.59 tmcft of water in the dam as against the gross capacity of 123 tmcft. Outflow has been increased to release pressure on the dam.

Meanwhile, Irrigation Minister Govind Karjol has asked officers of Minor Irrigation Department to start pumping water out of the canals into tanks and lakes, to make use of the excess outflow.