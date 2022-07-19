Almatti outflow cut to 1 lakh cusecs following reduced rainfall

Though inflow into the reservoir has remained steady at around 1.36 lakh cusecs, the outflow has been reduced by 25,000 cusecs twice over three days

There is 87.22 tmcft of water in the Almatti dam now, that stands at 517.22 metres, which is around 71% of the capacity. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Irrigation officials reduced the outflow from the Almatti dam to 1 lakh cusecs from 1.25 lakh cusecs, following reduced rainfall in Belagavi, Bagalkot and Maharashtra, on Tuesday.

Though inflow into the reservoir has remained steady at around 1.36 lakh cusecs, the outflow has been reduced by 25,000 cusecs two times over three days. Outflow was between 1.12 lakh cusecs and 1.5 lakh cusecs in the dam in the last few days.

Now, there is 87.22 tmcft of water that stands at 517.22 metres, as against the gross capacity of 123 tmcft at 519 metres. This is around 71% of the capacity. It will be increased by the steady discharge after the subsided rainfall, said an irrigation officer.

Inflow in the Raja Lakhamagouda reservoir on the Ghataprabha river at Hidkal was 23,465 cusecs. Outflow was 144 cusecs, as the dam has 29 tmcft of water against 31.9 tmcft of gross capacity.

Discharge at Kallol barrage on Krishna river at the Karnataka Maharashtra border was 1.15 lakh cusecs. Discharge from Rajapur dam was 90,375 cusecs. Discharge into Doodha Ganga river was 24,640 cusecs. Discharge into the Ghataprabha river at Lolasur bridge near Gokak was 16,400 cusecs.

The Rakkasakoppa dam that supplies drinking water to Belagavi has 0.45 tmcft of water against its gross capacity of 0.56 tmcft. Its inflow was 95 cusecs and outflow was 105 cusecs.

Inflow into the Renuka Sagar dam on the Malaprabha river near Saundatti was 5,996 cusecs against the outflow of 394 cusecs. There is 19 tmcft of water in the dam that has the gross capacity of 37.31 tmcft.