Almatti inflow increases

Vijayapura

20 June 2020 14:12 IST

The incessant rains falling in the Western Ghats in Maharashtra has significantly increased the inflow into Almatti as the reservoir received nearly 5 tmc ft. of water on Saturday.

On Friday, the dam had received around 3.5 tmc ft. of water, according to the officials of Krishna Bhagya Jal Nigam Limited.

With this, the total storage has reached 44.894 tmc ft. while last year on the same day, the dam had only 29.523 tmc ft. of water. Around 530 cusecs is being discharged.

The total height of the dam is 519 metres, and the water level is at 512.62 metres. Last year on the same day, the water level was at 508.03 metres. On June 5, the dam recorded inflow of 12,761 cusecs.

This year the inflow started in the first week of June itself while normally the inflow starts either in the last week of June or first week of July.

With the huge quantum of water gushing into the dam and more rains predicted in the Western Ghats, there is a possibility of the dam getting filled early.

Last year, owing to heavy rains in the Western Ghats, the dam was receiving enormous quantum of water every day. In June last year, the officials had discharged a whopping 5 lakh cusecs of water which had led to a flood-like situation in villages located on the banks of Krishna river in the district.

Meanwhile the officials said that if the inflow continues to increase in the dam, a decision could be taken to start releasing the water to canals next week.