Almatti dam work: CM assures ₹20k cr. in relief to those affected

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has assured the allocation of ₹20,000 crore for relief and rehabilitation after increasing the height of Almatti dam from 519 to 524 metres.

Addressing mediapersons after offering ‘bagina’ to the Krishna at the dam on Saturday, he said that the funds would be allocated in the next budget. He said about 20 villages and 1.35 lakh acres of land would be affected by the raised height.

The funds would be granted to provide relief to those giving up their land for the project, Mr. Yediyurappa said. “I assure people here that at any cost I will allocate ₹20,000 crore for R&R works in coming budget,” he said. To a question, he said that the government has prepared legal and technical teams for the water-sharing dispute of the Krishna. He however did not reveal more details on the preparations stating that it was not a matter to be discussed in public.

On the demand for separate districts raised by Jamkhandi and Indi taluks, Mr. Yediyurappa made it clear that he would take up these issues only after the end of byelection. “As of now all proposals related to the formation of new districts are pending,” he said.

To a question on extending the winter session — now scheduled only for 3 days — he said that a full fledged session would be conducted only after the byelection.

With regard to the delay in implementing the Auradkar report on hiking the salary of police personnel, he said that he would make a final announcement after holding discussions with officials of Finance Department.