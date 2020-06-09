Almatti dam sets a record

Huge inflow of water into Almatti dam last year, because of torrential rains in Western Ghats, enabled the plant to generate power in large quantum.

Vijayapura

09 June 2020 22:23 IST

Generates second highest quantum of power in the last over a decade

The hydroelectric plant at Almatti dam has set a new record in generating the second highest quantum of electricity in the last over a decade.

According to officials, for 2019-20, the plant has generated 631.5 million units. The plant, which began operations in 2006 in full capacity, generated 664 million units in 2007-08.

The officials said that huge inflow of water into the dam last year, because of torrential rains that lashed Western Ghats, enabled the plant to generate power in large quantum. The plant had to discharge excess water through crest gates and through the power generation plant to produce electricity.

Currently, the production of electricity has stopped as the dam does not have sufficient water to discharge. However, officials believe that since the inflow has started in the first week on June itself, they can resume power generation in July if the dam receives adequate water.

For 2020-21, the officials have set a target of generating 466 million units of power. The plant has six units, but to start operation of all six units, the water level in the dam should reach 519.6 metres and there must be discharge of at least 45,000 cusecs.

If all units generate power with their full capacity, then everyday, they could generate six million units of power. The officials are hoping to receive adequate water into the dam to generate electricity more than the set target.