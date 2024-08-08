Almatti dam outflow reduced to 1.5 lakh cusecs

Officials on Thursday reduced outflow from Lal Bahadur Shastri Reservoir on the Krishna at Almatti in Bagalkot district to 1.5 lakh cusecs. This is half of the quantum of water that was being released into the river from the reservoir last week.

Reduced water release from Maharashtra and light rainfall on Thursday in the Krishna basin in Belagavi and parts of Maharashtra resulted in the inflow being less than 2 lakh cusecs.

The outflow was reduced by 1 p.m. This is likely to be reduced further if it stops raining, officials said.

The total discharge from Maharashtra stands at around 1.8 lakh cusecs. The inflow into Almatti was around 2.6 lakh cusecs, that included dam discharge from Maharashtra and rain run-off.

Almatti dam now has around 100 tmcft of water of the total storage of 123 tmcft. The live capacity is around 83 tmcft of water.

The Raja Lakhamagouda Reservoir on the Ghataprabha in Hidkal has 49 tmcft of water against a full capacity of 51 tmcft. The inflow was 10,138 cusecs and outflow 8,225 cusecs.

Inflow into the Renuka Sagar Dam on the Malaprabha in Saundatti was 6,250 cusecs and outflow 3,194 cusecs. The dam has 34 tmcft of water against a total capacity of 37 tmcft.