Almatti dam height: Bommai raises issue with Centre

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Apart from reiterating Karnataka’s demand for early clearance to the DPR on Mekedatu, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday broached the issue of raising the height of Almatti dam with the Centre.

The issue came up when Mr. Bommai held consultations with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi.

“I have requested the Union Minister to give early clearance to DPR on Mekedatu balancing reservoir project,” he told media persons in Delhi.

“We also brought to the Minister’s notice the need for the Centre to notify the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal’s order related to increasing the height of Almatti dam. Karnataka would have to again make submission in this regard before the Supreme Court,” he said.

Mr. Bommai, who also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and attended a meeting related to GST in which representatives from seven States participated, said an interim report would be submitted at the GST Council meeting to be held on June 27 and 28.