Allow Yediyurappa to complete his term, says seer

The Bharatiya Janata Party will face difficulties if the party high command asks B.S. Yediyurappa to step down as Chief Minister, Veerasomeshwar Swamiji of Rambhapuri Peetha, Balehonnur, has said.

He was talking to reporters in Raichur on Monday.

Dr. Veerasomeshwar Swamiji said that he has confidence that the BJP won’t ask Mr. Yediyurappa to step down. “If it makes him do so, the party will definitely see a major adverse result,” he added.

Mr. Yediyurappa has worked for all communities. He has handled tough situations like floods and COVID-19 pandemic well. Thus, the BJP should not disturb him but allow him to complete his term as Chief Minister, the Swamiji suggested to the party’s national leaders.