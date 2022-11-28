‘Allow only Hindus to trade in and around Anjanadri’

November 28, 2022 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Jagrana Vedike, a pro-Hindutva outfit, has demanded that the Koppal district administration not allow traders from any other religion other than Hindus to put up their shops in and around Anjanadri Hill, a holy place which is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

In a memorandum submitted to the district administration on Monday, the organisation also said that an agitation will be staged if traders from other religions are allowed to put up their shops for business during religious festivities during the next month.

“Devotees from across India and abroad come to Anjanadri, a holy place for Hindus. The temple functions under the Muzrai Department. Muslim and Christian traders should not be allowed to sell puja material and open hotels in and around the hill,” district convenor of the organisation Sanjeev said in the memorandum.

Stating that Islamic terrorists will usurp Hindu religious places in the name of trading, the organisation warned that it will have to resort to an agitation if the administration allows such practice. The organisation has also put up some banners making clear its stand.