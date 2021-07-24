Allow one-way traffic on Shiradi Ghat: Ashok

Revenue Minister R. Ashok has instructed officers to allow one-way movement of light motor vehicles of Shiradi Ghat stretch of National Highway 75, which was closed for vehicles on Friday after a portion caved in due to heavy rains. The Minister, who visited Donigal in Sakleshpur taluk on Saturday, said the light motor vehicles could be allowed one-way.

“This is major road that connects two important cities of the State. The officers have been instructed to allow light vehicles till the restoration of the road was completed. The NHAI officials have sought one-month’s time to complete the restoration work”, he said.

The four-way path would be laid in the stretch with concrete retaining walls. The government would provide compensation for the farmers, whose lands were affected due to the landslides. “The government has instructed the officers to release compensation for people whose houses were damaged in the rains within 24 hours. In Hassan district 78 houses are partially damaged, six houses have collapsed. Around 50 road bridges are damaged and 374 electric poles have been uprooted.”

Further, the Minister said a meeting would be held in the next 15 days to discuss problems including elephant menace and bad roads in the district. Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah, who is also Minister in charge of the district, said the district administration had already begun distributing compensation for those who lost houses due to rains.

Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna, H.K. Kumaraswamy, MLA, and others accompanied the Minister during the visit.