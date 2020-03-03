Karnataka

Allow media to do their work: Priyank Kharge

Condemning the State government’s decision to gag the media from covering the Assembly proceedings, former Minister Priyank Kharge urged the government to allow media to do their duty.

Mr. Priyank Kharge accused the government of attempting to curb press freedom, thereby avoiding the public to watch the ongoing proceedings in the Assembly.

“The media is a bridge between the government and society. The people should know whether the elected representatives raised their voice in favour of their respective constituencies and their issues in the assembly,” he said.

