Allow manufacture and sale of biodegradable carry bags: Khandre 

Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has asked officials to allow the manufacturing, stocking, and sale of biodegradable vegetable polymer bags which dissolve within six months.

Presiding over a meeting of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), Mr. Khandre said that single-use plastic bags are harmful to the environment and stressed the need for biodegradable products as an alternative to single-use plastic bags.

Amendments suggested

He suggested amending or withdrawing the 2016 notification of the Karnataka government, which hampers the manufacture, stock and sale of biodegradable vegetable poly liquid acid polymer bags and also to submit a proposal for adopting the Central Environment Department’s Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 2021.

KSPCB officials in the meeting said that handbags made from maize extract dissolve within six months. To this, the Minister said that if it is scientifically proven that these handbags are not harmful to the environment and are scientifically degradable, then permission should be given for the manufacture and use of these handbags.

He also said that if these polymer handbags are available at the same price as the single-use plastic handbags then no one will purchase plastic carry bags.

