‘Allow final year students to clear backlog’

Bengaluru

03 August 2020 22:49 IST

All universities should allow final year/semester students to clear backlog subjects by conducting those examinations, C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister, has said. He said on Monday that universities should allow the students to complete their graduate courses. The State government recently decided to only conduct final year/semester examinations. However, following this, many universities had decided to not conduct examinations for the backlog subjects. This, he said was wrong. “The intention is to allow students to complete their courses. If only final year/ semester examinations are held, students will not be able to clear the backlog and hence, won’t qualify for completing the course,” he noted.

Meanwhile, he acknowledged the efforts of all government officials in ensuring that the Common Entrance Test was conducted across the State without a hitch.

He claimed that SOPs and guidelines that were in place for CET had become a model. “Now, Arunachal Pradesh is going to conduct public service commission. Same with Karnataka Public Service Commission as well,” he said.

