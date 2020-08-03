‘Allow final year students to clear backlog’

All universities should allow final year/semester students to clear backlog subjects by conducting those examinations, C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister, has said. He said on Monday that universities should allow the students to complete their graduate courses. The State government recently decided to only conduct final year/semester examinations. However, following this, many universities had decided to not conduct examinations for the backlog subjects. This, he said was wrong. “The intention is to allow students to complete their courses. If only final year/ semester examinations are held, students will not be able to clear the backlog and hence, won’t qualify for completing the course,” he noted.
Meanwhile, he acknowledged the efforts of all government officials in ensuring that the Common Entrance Test was conducted across the State without a hitch.
He claimed that SOPs and guidelines that were in place for CET had become a model. “Now, Arunachal Pradesh is going to conduct public service commission. Same with Karnataka Public Service Commission as well,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath