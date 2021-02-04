‘Allow farmers to kill crop-raiding boars’

Bengaluru

04 February 2021 20:06 IST

“Allow farmers to at least shoot wild boars that raid farms in Malnad and destroy crops, and with it, livelihood of farmers too,” demanded BJP member H. Halappa in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Raising the issue of rampant human-animal conflict in Malnad and coastal districts, he said farmers also faced “harassment” by Forest officials if they kill crop-raiding animals. He suggested that farmers be permitted to kill wild boars like their counterparts in some parts of the State. Members cutting across partylines, including JD-S member H.K. Kumaraswamy and BJP member Araga Jnanendra, joined in to highlight similar problems in their constituencies.

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, also from a coastal district, underlined the need for speedy payment of compensation at market rates for crop losses. Forest Minister Aravind Limbavali promised to hold a meeting with members from these regions soon.

