Allot marks, not grades to II PU students: panel

Committee submits interim report

The 12-member committee set up by the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) has suggested that II PU students who have been declared passed for the 2021-22 academic year should be awarded marks, not grades. The final call will be taken by the State government.

The department had constituted the committee to take several key decisions, including suggesting a methodology to be applied for the promotion of II PU repeaters if exams are not conducted for them. Sources in the committee said an interim report was submitted on Friday. While the department is yet to take a call on promoting repeaters and private candidates, it has decided to promote all freshers and give them marks on the basis of their Class X and I PU scores. Explaining the decision, the source said: “Merely providing a grade will not help as degree colleges will have tight cut-offs,” a source in the committee said.

Committee members were reportedly divided on the topic of passing repeaters and private candidates. The HC had directed the State government not to declare results of freshers till a decision was taken on this.

On the other hand, the department decided to pass all candidates — repeaters, private candidates, and freshers — who will sit for the SSLC examination. While they will all pass, they will be given grades based on their performance, which will be based on an MCQ format. Candidates who score between 90-100 will get A plus, between 80-89, A grade, between 60-79, B grade, between 35-59, a C grade. Each subject will carry 40 marks and doubled. Internal assessment will be considered.