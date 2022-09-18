Allocation of funds for free power to SC/STs will start this month: CM

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday reiterated that the government was not withdrawing the scheme of offering 75 units of power free of cost to the poor Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes families in the State.

“We have not withdrawn the scheme of providing 75 units of free power to poor SC/ST families in the State. Instead, the scheme will be streamlined and money for the scheme will be allocated from this month only,” Mr. Bommai said addressing the gathering of Karnataka Bhovi Welfare Association’s Golden Jubilee celebrations and distribution of the 43rd Prathibha Puraskar.

Stating that time has changed and children need not follow caste vocation for livelihood, Mr. Bommai said gaining knowledge will help community members to excel in all fields. “Marks scored by students are promising and they need to be encouraged.”

He said that the government was committed to removing all obstacles for development of the Bhovi community, and pointed out that scholarship has been extended to students and hostels are being built. “This year, 100 new hostels are being built in the name of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar along with five mega hostels that can accommodate 1,000 students. The government is also financially supporting students who wish to pursue higher studies abroad,” he said.

He also recollected an excellent relationship that his family has with many Bhovi leaders across the State.