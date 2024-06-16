Allocation of cess: M.B. Patil warns of legal fight against Centre

Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil on Sunday launched a counter-attack against the BJP, which is protesting the hike in sales tax on petrol and diesel, and alleged the Centre is meting out injustice in the allocation of funds to progressive States like Karnataka, despite collecting a significant annual cess of ₹2.5 lakh crore, and warned of a legal fight to secure the State’s rightful share.

In a post on X, Mr. Patil stated that although States like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana contribute a larger share to the cess collection, they are not receiving a fair portion from the Centre. Instead, a larger share is being allocated to States like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Describing this as “unquestionably unfair”, he tagged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in his post.

Mr. Patil warned that if this policy continued, States like Karnataka might have to file a public interest litigation in the Supreme Court to secure their rightful share.