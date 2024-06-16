GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Allocation of cess: M.B. Patil warns of legal fight against Centre

Published - June 16, 2024 08:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
M.B. Patil

M.B. Patil

Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil on Sunday launched a counter-attack against the BJP, which is protesting the hike in sales tax on petrol and diesel, and alleged the Centre is meting out injustice in the allocation of funds to progressive States like Karnataka, despite collecting a significant annual cess of ₹2.5 lakh crore, and warned of a legal fight to secure the State’s rightful share.

In a post on X, Mr. Patil stated that although States like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana contribute a larger share to the cess collection, they are not receiving a fair portion from the Centre. Instead, a larger share is being allocated to States like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Describing this as “unquestionably unfair”, he tagged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in his post. 

Mr. Patil warned that if this policy continued, States like Karnataka might have to file a public interest litigation in the Supreme Court to secure their rightful share.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.