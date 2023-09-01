Allocation of ₹30 crore sought for Mysuru Dasara, says Mahadevappa

September 01, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa on Friday, September 1, disclosed that ₹30 crore allocation had been sought from the government for the grand Dasara celebrations in Mysuru in October.

Speaking after flagging off the Gajapayana of nine Dasara elephants at Veeranahosahalli gate in Nagarahole tiger reserve, near Hunsur, he said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already announced that Dasara celebrations will be grand this year and he has also promised to release grant towards the festivities.

The Minister said the festivities attract lakhs of tourists and therefore grand celebrations have been planned.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said this year too Abhimanyu will perform the task of carrying the golden howdah.

Speaking to reporters, he said the second batch of five elephants will be sent to Mysuru from their respective elephant camps after 15 days. All 14 jumbos will undergo training for almost one and half months for the Dasara finale.

“The forest officials will decide on Nishane elephant among the 14,” he said.

Responding to Thursday’s incident where ‘Ane’ Venkatesh died in an elephant attack during an operation to capture an elephant in Hassan district, the Minister said an investigation into the incident has been ordered. His death is the biggest loss to the Forest Department. The government will soon release relief to the family of Venkatesh and it will support the bereaved family, the Minister said.

