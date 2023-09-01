HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Allocation of ₹30 crore sought for Mysuru Dasara, says Mahadevappa

Karnataka government has proposed grand celebrations this year, says Minister in charge of Mysuru district

September 01, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa on Friday, September 1, disclosed that ₹30 crore allocation had been sought from the government for the grand Dasara celebrations in Mysuru in October.

Speaking after flagging off the Gajapayana of nine Dasara elephants at Veeranahosahalli gate in Nagarahole tiger reserve, near Hunsur, he said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already announced that Dasara celebrations will be grand this year and he has also promised to release grant towards the festivities.

The Minister said the festivities attract lakhs of tourists and therefore grand celebrations have been planned.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said this year too Abhimanyu will perform the task of carrying the golden howdah.

Speaking to reporters, he said the second batch of five elephants will be sent to Mysuru from their respective elephant camps after 15 days. All 14 jumbos will undergo training for almost one and half months for the Dasara finale.

“The forest officials will decide on Nishane elephant among the 14,” he said.

Responding to Thursday’s incident where ‘Ane’ Venkatesh died in an elephant attack during an operation to capture an elephant in Hassan district, the Minister said an investigation into the incident has been ordered. His death is the biggest loss to the Forest Department. The government will soon release relief to the family of Venkatesh and it will support the bereaved family, the Minister said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.