Allocation for development works nail BJP’s lie of resource crunch in State, says Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth ₹443.64 crore in H.D. Kote on Tuesday, and said that these nailed the BJP’s lie of resource crunch in the State.

The Chief Minister also took part in the Valmiki Jayanti celebrations organised by members of the Naika community and said these projects could not have been taken up if there was lack of funds. “This comes close on the heels of similar projects worth ₹470 crore taken up in the Varuna constituency while projects worth ₹500 crore will be either inaugurated or the foundation stone will be laid for them at T. Narsipur on Wednesday,” said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

Such development projects were being taken up in all constituencies across the State and they disprove the BJP’s “false claims” that Karnataka was reeling under resource crunch due to the implementation of guarantee schemes, Mr. Siddaramaiah added.

“If there are no resources where is this money coming from?” questioned the Chief Minister and refuted suggestions that salaries to government employees were also being delayed. He lashed out at the BJP for spreading canards about the financial position of the State and said that the government had successfully implemented the five guarantee schemes and even BJP members were availing themselves of their benefits. “Falsehood and lies are the family deities of the BJP,” said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

Referring to the allocation made for the upliftment of the poor and socially backward groups, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that ₹39,121.47 crore has been allocated to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in proportion to their population as per the Scheduled Castes Sub-Allocation and Tribal-Sub Allocation (Planning, Allocation and Utilisation of Financial Resources) Act, 2013. He said this Act was enacted during his previous tenure as Chief Minister and was in sync with his vision.

Referring to the alleged misappropriation of funds from the Valmiki development corporation, Mr. Siddaramaiah assured that notwithstanding the alleged diversion or misappropriation, not a single paisa would be reduced from the allocation and a decision in this regard would be taken after the byelections.

Referring to the five guarantee schemes, Mr. Siddaramaiah said crores of people were availing themselves of their benefits and no matter whether the beneficiaries vote for the Congress or not the schemes would continue to be implemented and the needy would benefit.

