Karnataka

Allocate funds to tackle elephant menace: JD(S) State president

JD(S) State president H.K. Kumaraswamy speaking at a press conference in Hassan on Friday.

JD(S) State president H.K. Kumaraswamy speaking at a press conference in Hassan on Friday.  

more-in

He urges Union govt. to respond to plea from Karnataka

JD(S) State president H.K. Kumaraswamy has demanded that the Union government allocate funds to tackle the elephant menace in Hassan in its budget presentation on Saturday.

Speaking to presspersons here on Friday, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the people of Alur and Sakleshpur taluks have been suffering because of the menace and many have lost their lives and vast tracts of land damaged because of frequent pachyderm movement. The State government had submitted a proposal for an elephant corridor for ₹272 crore to the Centre about six years ago. The people of both taluks have been demanding a permanent solution to the problem for the past decade. However, there has been no relief still, he said.

Besides this, Mr. Kumaraswamy said, coffee growers have been facing many problems. Both the elephant menace and heavy rains that lashed these taluks last year impacted production, and the price of coffee beans has fallen. “The Centre should consider the demands of the coffee-growing community and announce a support price for coffee,” he said.

Mr. Kumaraswamy, who is also MLA of Sakleshpur, said the Centre had not responded positively to a proposal on a railway line connecting Hassan and Sringeri via Belur. The railway station in Alur has not been utilised despite having staff, he said. The Railway Ministry should take note of the projects required to improve its services in Karnataka, he opined.

He also criticised the Union government over the economic slowdown and the increasing rate of unemployment. “Youngsters are apprehensive about their future as the government has failed to create the jobs that it had promised. More than 90,000 employees of BSNL had applied for voluntary retirement, and that alone shows how bad the administration has been,” he said.

To a question, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the government should not ban organisations such as the Popular Front of India in a hurry.

S. Dyave Gowda, president of the JD(S) Hassan taluk unit, and district spokesperson Hongere Raghu were present at the press meet.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
forests
agriculture
land resources
death
environmental issues
political parties
government
budgets and budgeting
railway
animal
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2020 11:44:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/allocate-funds-to-tackle-elephant-menace-jds-state-president/article30706476.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY