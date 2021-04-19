Allocate ₹30,000 crore to health sector, says D.K. Shivakumar

Bengaluru

19 April 2021 23:54 IST

Following the rapid spread of COVID-19, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar on Monday urged the State government to set aside ₹30,000 crore for the health sector by stopping all development works in the current financial year.

In a press statement, he said the number of cases was rising and the State is facing severe shortage of ICU beds, oxygen, and Remdesivir, causing the situation to get out of control. “The government should immediately stop development works and allocate funds for taking steps on a war footing to control the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

Saying that the situation was not under control despite the State having the highest number of medical colleges and medical staff, the Congress leader demanded effective utilisation of staff and resources.

