Karnataka

Allocate ₹30,000 crore to health sector, says D.K. Shivakumar

Following the rapid spread of COVID-19, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar on Monday urged the State government to set aside ₹30,000 crore for the health sector by stopping all development works in the current financial year.

In a press statement, he said the number of cases was rising and the State is facing severe shortage of ICU beds, oxygen, and Remdesivir, causing the situation to get out of control. “The government should immediately stop development works and allocate funds for taking steps on a war footing to control the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

Saying that the situation was not under control despite the State having the highest number of medical colleges and medical staff, the Congress leader demanded effective utilisation of staff and resources.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 20, 2021 12:55:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/allocate-30000-crore-to-health-sector-says-dk-shivakumar/article34362175.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY