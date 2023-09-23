HamberMenu
Alliance with JD(S) will spell doom for BJP: M. Veerappa Moily

He said the Congress had bitter taste of alliance with Janata Dal (Secular).

September 23, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily, speaking at a press conference at Congress office, in Mangaluru on September 23, 2023.

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily, speaking at a press conference at Congress office, in Mangaluru on September 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: H.S. Manjunath

Senior Congress leader and a former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily said in Mangaluru on Saturday, September 23, that the alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the Janata Dal (Secular) will spell doom for the BJP.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Moily said the Congress had bitter taste of alliance with Janata Dal (Secular) during 2019 Lok Sabha elections in which the Congress had the worst performance by winning only one seat. “Fortunately we did not go ahead with the alliance and went alone in the Assembly elections and did well,” he said and added, “We suffered badly with the Janata Dal (Secular) and now its BJP’s turn.”

No numbers

Mr. Moily said in absence of numbers and consensus, the Congress led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government could not get Women Reservation Bill passed in 2010 by including reservation of women from Other Backward Class (OBCs).

But the situation is different now and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government has numbers with it. “But still it took nine years for the government to place the Bill and get it passed in two Houses of the Parliament.” By getting the Bill passed in two Houses, the BJP is shredding crocodile tears for empowerment of women and OBCs. Mr. Moily said the government has ensured passage of the Bill in the new Parliament house to mask over its failure to carry out caste census. The BJP fundamentally does not believe in empowerment of women, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and OBCs, he said.

