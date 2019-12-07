‘Alliance with JD(S) seems difficult to form and run’

“An alliance between the Congress and the JD(S) seems difficult to form and run,” Congress leader and the former Minister Satish Jarkiholi said here on Saturday.

According to him, it will be difficult owing to several factors, but did not elaborate further. He told journalists that the Congress had put all its energy in fighting against the BJP.

“The exit polls may be predicting a majority for the BJP, but we will win most of the seats,” he said.

He said that his elder brother, Ramesh Jarkiholi, who defected to the BJP did not understand that the BJP was a temple where he will not be allowed in the sanctum sanctorum.

“He [Mr. Ramesh Jarkiholi] will have to wait outside for the aarti and prasad. The priests are entirely different in that temple,” he said.

Reacting to the reduced involvement of other Congress leaders, like M. Mallikarjun Kharge and G. Parameshwara in the bypolls campaign, he said that all the leaders were in support of the party’s campaign, though they could not participate fully.

“While Mr. Kharge was busy in government formation in Maharashtra, Dr. Parameshwara was kept busy by the Income Tax authorities,” Mr. Satish Jarkiholi said.

“The demands of the disqualified MLAs are too many and no one can satisfy them,” he added, about the different statements about inducting them in the ministry.