Alliance should stay strong and equal through all upcoming polls: Kumaraswamy

Published - June 22, 2024 09:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Four Union Ministers from Karnataka were among the 19 leaders of the BJP and JD(S) elected to the Lok Sabha who were felicitated in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The alliance that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) forged during the Lok Sabha elections should continue for all upcoming polls, be it the Mysuru City Corporation or taluk and zilla panchayat polls, said JD(S) leader and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday.

He was speaking at the Karnataka BJP unit’s felicitation to the 19 leaders who have been elected to the Lok Sabha from the State from the NDA (BJP and JD-S), at Palace Grounds here.

“There should be no cracks in the alliance. We are like brothers and there is no question of one being higher or lower in the hierarchy in this. We should prepare for the upcoming polls,” he said. Describing the two parties as “natural allies”, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that even back in 2018 (when the Congress and the JD-S formed a short-lived coalition government), his wish was to join hands with the BJP.

Back in 2006

Heaping praises on the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who sat beside him, he said that back in 2006, when the BJP and the JD(S) had formed a coalition government, the BJP leader had given him full liberty to function as the Chief Minister unmindful of the fact that he was much younger. “It was only in 2006 that people came to know about me,” he said. It may be recalled that Mr. Kumaraswamy became Chief Minister in February 2006, with Mr. Yediyurappa as his Deputy Chief Minister with a power-sharing agreement. However, the government collapsed after Mr. Kumaraswamy refused to transfer power in 2007.

A ‘blessed’ alliance

Speaking at the function, BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra said that the upcoming local body elections would further prove the strength of the alliance. “The Lok Sabha election results have shown that Karnataka is still the safe fort of the BJP. It has also shown that people of Karnataka have blessed the BJP-JD(S) alliance,” he said.

Blaming it on guarantees

Mr. Kumaraswamy alleged that the Congress government’s guarantee schemes were at the root of the price rise of essential commodities as well as the financial problems being faced by the government. The government was “looting” the people to keep the guarantee schemes alive, he said. Similar arguments were made by BJP leaders, who sought to blame the Congress, which has been blaming Central policies for price rise.

