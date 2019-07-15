Alliance proved costly for Congress: Manju

Former Minister A. Manju, who quit the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to join the BJP, has said that the current political developments vindicated his stand on the Congress joining hands with the JD(S).

Speaking to presspersons here on Monday, Mr. Manju said he had warned the Congress leaders, including Siddaramaiah, against going with the JD(S). “BJP leader B.S. Yeddyurappa had also warned Congress leaders on the alliance with the JD(S) during a debate on the floor of the Assembly. Now, it is clear the alliance proved costly for the Congress,” he said.

Blaming PWD Minister H.D. Revanna for the present crisis, he said Mr. Revanna’s portfolio had been changed. “He is now Minister for transfers. Even as the coalition government is facing a crisis, he is busy transferring officials. It’s like Nero fiddled while Rome burned,” he said.

He alleged that Mr. Revanna was making efforts to get the post of KMF chairman only to avoid enquiry into the irregularities in Hassan Milk Union. The milk producers of Hassan were getting ₹23 per litre of milk, while in other unions, milk producers get ₹25 per litre. “Every year, the Hassan Milk Union show a profit, while actually, it is under loss. An enquiry was held earlier into the irregularities in the union. Mr. Revanna wants to occupy chairmanship to avoid action,” Mr. Manju said.

He said he was confident that the BJP would come to power soon.