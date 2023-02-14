‘Alliance of like-minded political forces mooted in Karnataka’

February 14, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MYSURU

Columnist and political analyst Sudheendra Kulkarni said here on Tuesday, February 14, that an alliance or confederation of like-minded political forces and parties was a must in Karnataka to bring about a change of government.

He was speaking after releasing the findings of a survey described to be reflective of the voice of the stakeholders in an electoral democracy. The survey was conducted and published by Samajawadi Vedike, Bengaluru and Association for Democratic Socialism, New Delhi and the findings were analysed by Prakash Kammardi, former chairman of Agricultural Price Commission.

Mr. Kulkarni, who was also the aide of the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, said that a perusal of the survey report indicates that the situation in Karnataka was such that without Congress, no change was possible and neither could Congress alone bring about the requisite change.

Hence, it calls for alliance of like-minded forces, said Mr. Kulkarni citing the example of the Left Front which ruled West Bengal for more than three decades. Though the CPM used to win a majority, it cobbled together a coalition of like-minded forces including the CPI, the Forward Block and RSP, he added.

Sudhindra Kulkarni described the BJP government in the State as the ‘’most corrupt’’ in the history of Karnataka apart from being ‘’both inefficient and incompetent’’ and hence, called for its ouster in the coming elections.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement ‘’na khaunga, na khane dunga’’, Mr. Kulkarni said none of the senior BJP leaders including the PM himself can vouch for the second part in Karnataka.

He also stuck a note of caution for the Congress that an electoral reversal in Karnataka will make it difficult for the party for a national revival and though the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi had revived the party to some extent it continued to be weak organisationally.

Mr. Kulkarni said it was imperative for the Congress to revive and return to power in States like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and a change of incumbent governments in these States in 2023 was a must if there was to be a change of government at the Centre in 2024.

‘’In the event, if the BJP returned to power with the same majority in 2024 as it did in 2019, then the precursor of things to come was already before us and the BJP would change the basic structure of the Constitution by dropping secularism and socialism from the Preamble,” said Mr. Kulkarni.

Referring to the days of emergency in 1975, Mr. Kulkarni said Congress then wanted a committed judiciary and a bureaucracy. But the BJP wants a controlled judiciary, a controlled election commission and hence, there was a grave threat to democracy in India as even people’s mandate was being overturned as evident in Maharasthra, Mr. Kulkarni added.

Writer Devanur Mahadev, former MLA B.R. Patil, Prof. D.K. Giri of Jamia Millia Islamia, Badagalpura Nagendra of KRRS and others were present.