Karnataka

Alliance Air to operate Mysuru-Chennai flight thrice a week

Given its short runway, airlines operate ATR type of aircraft to Mysuru. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA
The Hindu Bureau MYSURU August 10, 2022 18:35 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 18:40 IST

Alliance Air has announced a direct flight service connecting Mysuru and Chennai thrice a week with effect from August 12.

Alliance Air will deploy a 70-seat aircraft to connect the two cities, and the flight will operate on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Flight 91 893 will depart from Chennai at 9.25 a.m. to reach Mysuru at 10.55 a.m. Flight 91 894 will depart from Mysuru at 11.30 a.m. to reach Chennai at 1 p.m. The flight is expected to offer travelers from Mysuru and Chennai multiple options for onward connectivity to the rest of the country.

R. Manjunah, Director of Mysuru airport, said the new service will help augment air connectivity to and from the city to Chennai.

At present, Indigo operates a daily flight connecting the two cities.  

On August 10, Mr. Manjunath apprised personnel of a private airline of the traffic potential of a few sectors, including Mysuru-Tirupati and Mysuru-Shirdi. In addition, he suggested operating a flight to Mumbai via Mangaluru.

Given its short runway, airlines operate ATR type of aircraft to Mysuru.

