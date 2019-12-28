Alliance Air starts flight services from Kalaburagi

Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, operated its inaugural flight in the Mysuru-Bengaluru-Kalaburagi sector on Friday. As a tradition, the flight was given a water cannon salute soon after it landed at Kalaburagi Airport. The flight arrived over one hour behind schedule.

Upendra Shekhawat from Alliance Air said that the 72-seat aircraft will operate a daily flight on the Bengaluru-Kalaburagi sector. It will leave Bengaluru Airport at 9.50 a.m. and arrive at Kalaburagi Airport at 11.15 a.m. every day. On Tuesdays, it will leave at 11.40 a.m. and arrive at Kalaburagi Airport at 1.20 p.m.

Director of Kalaburagi Airport Gyaneshwar, speaking to the press, said that there is immense potential to develop Kalaburagi Airport.

Alliance Air Commercial Marketing Head Manu Anand, MLAs Basavaraj Mattimod, B. Narayan Rao, MLC Thippannappa Kamakanur and the former Minister Malikayya Guttedar arrived by the inaugural flight at the Kalaburagi Airport. Kalaburagi South MLA Dattatraya Patil Revoor was present.

The staff members of Alliance Air staff and Kalaburagi Airport celebrated the occasion by cutting a cake.