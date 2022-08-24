Alliance Air flight service from Mysuru to Chennai formally launched

Flights will be operated on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays

Travellers from Mysuru can now fly to Chennai thrice a week with the Alliance Air launching its services. The formal launch of the flight service connecting Mysuru and Chennai thrice a week took place on Wednesday although the service got off to a start on August 12.

“The formal launch was done today to spread awareness among the travellers about the availability of Alliance Air flights on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Not many people are aware of the flight service and the launch is aimed at popularising the connectivity between the two important cities,” said airport director R. Manjunath.

Alliance Air operates a 70-seater aircraft to connect the two cities. The flight from Chennai departs at 9.25 aam. to reach Mysuru at 11 a.m. The flight from Mysuru leaves at 11.30 a.m .to reach Chennai at 1 p.m., according to airport authorities.

The flight is expected to offer travellers from Mysuru and Chennai multiple options for onward connectivity to several cities.

Mr. Manjunath said businessmen and traders were seeking multiple services to places like Chennai. People could make a trip to Chennai from Mysuru and return to Mysuru the same day as Indigo had been operating a daily flight from the city to Chennai.

Mr. Manjunath said there was a demand for connectivity to Tirupati, Shirdi and Mangaluru from Mysuru. “I have discussed the proposals with the airlines. There are also suggestions to operate flights to Mumbai via Mangaluru. Also, people in the trade and industry have been seeking a flight to Ahmedabad. In total, we are operating eight flights from Mysuru. It includes Chennai, Hyderabad, Goa, Kochi, Hubballi, and Bengaluru. There are two flight services to Chennai and Hyderabad,” the airport director added.