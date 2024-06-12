Alleged gangster raises pro-Pakistan slogans in Belagavi

An inmate of Hindalga eCntral prison got roughed up by onlookers after he raised pro-Pakistan slogans in the district court premises in Belagavi on June 12.

Jayesh Pujari, an alleged gangster who hails from Dakshina Kannada district, faces several serious charges. He is under investigation by Maharashtra police for making threatening calls to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. He had allegedly called the Minister ‘s office and threatened to kill him if he was not paid ₹100 crore. A Belagavi court had remanded him in the custody of the Nagpur police.

When he was brought to the court for a hearing, he raised pro-Pakistan slogans as he was upset that his grievances were not addressed. On hearing the slogans, some persons, including some lawyers, allegedly assaulted him.

He was rescued by the Police who took him to APMC police station.

Belagavi police are registering a case.