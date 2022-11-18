Alleged data theft: BSY says Cong. making allegations for fear of losing poll

November 18, 2022 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa has said that the Congress was making allegations of illegal voter data collection against the State government due to the fear of losing the coming election.

Trending

  1. Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Here are the squads and schedules of all teams
  3. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  5. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to presspersons in Shivamogga on Friday, Mr.Yediyurappa said Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai had already given a fitting reply to the allegations. “The allegations show that the Congress has already conceded defeat in the coming elections. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the BJP will come back to power both in the State and the Centre. However, the Congress has become an orphan without efficient leaders”, he said.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the police had registered an FIR on the alleged theft of data. The police had taken up the investigation.  “Congress leaders have filed a complaint with the City Police Commissioner. As per their complaint, a case has been registered”, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US