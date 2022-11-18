  1. EPaper
Alleged data theft: BSY says Cong. making allegations for fear of losing poll

November 18, 2022 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa has said that the Congress was making allegations of illegal voter data collection against the State government due to the fear of losing the coming election.

Speaking to presspersons in Shivamogga on Friday, Mr.Yediyurappa said Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai had already given a fitting reply to the allegations. “The allegations show that the Congress has already conceded defeat in the coming elections. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the BJP will come back to power both in the State and the Centre. However, the Congress has become an orphan without efficient leaders”, he said.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the police had registered an FIR on the alleged theft of data. The police had taken up the investigation.  “Congress leaders have filed a complaint with the City Police Commissioner. As per their complaint, a case has been registered”, he said.

