Demanding a CBI probe into alleged financial irregularities in Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation and Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), the opposition BJP upped ante by trying to lay siege to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s official residence in Bengaluru seeking his resignation.

Police stopped the BJP leaders and workers who were marching towards Mr. Siddaramaiah’s residence on July 3, and arrested them.

BJP State president B. Y. Vijayendra, who led the protest, told mediapersons that the true colours of the Congress had been exposed, citing the alleged irregularities.

Alleging that irregularities to the tune of ₹4,000 crore in MUDA in the Chief Minister’s home district of Mysuru, Mr. Vijayendra argued that such large-scale fraud would not have taken place without the CM’s knowledge.

He wondered how the CM’s wife could be given 15 alternative sites in exchange of her land that was given to MUDA, without permission from the authorities concerned.

Fearing tampering of the files concerned, he demanded that the probe be handed over to any Central investigation agency.

Leader of Opposition R. Ashok alleged that alternative sites had been allotted to the CM’s wife in an upmarket area, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land that had been acquired by MUDA. He demanded that allotment of alternative sites should be cancelled as permission from the relevant authorities had not been taken.

He alleged that the government had failed to respond to Mysuru Deputy Commissioner, who had written 15 letters to the Urban Development Department drawing attention to irregularities in MUDA. This had showed the involvement of politically influential persons in these irregularities, he argued.

Since the State legislature session is set to commence soon, he declared that the BJP would take up a fight both inside and outside the legislature demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister, as well as a CBI probe into both the alleged irregularities.

Several BJP legislators, including Dr. C. N. Ashwath Narayan, S. Suresh Kumar and C. T. Ravi, took part in the protest