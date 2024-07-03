GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Alleged corruption in Valmiki ST corporation & MUDA: BJP ups ante by trying to lay siege to Karnataka CM’s residence in Bengaluru seeking his resignation and CBI probe

BJP State president B. Y. Vijayendra, who led the protest, told mediapersons that the true colours of the Congress had been exposed, citing the alleged irregularities

Updated - July 03, 2024 02:58 pm IST

Published - July 03, 2024 02:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra and MLC C.T. Ravi being taken into custody when BJP activists marched to the residence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on July 3, 2024.

Karnataka BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra and MLC C.T. Ravi being taken into custody when BJP activists marched to the residence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on July 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 

Demanding a CBI probe into alleged financial irregularities in Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation and Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), the opposition BJP upped ante by trying to lay siege to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s official residence in Bengaluru seeking his resignation. 

Police stopped the BJP leaders and workers who were marching towards Mr. Siddaramaiah’s residence on July 3, and arrested them. 

BJP State president B. Y. Vijayendra, who led the protest, told mediapersons that the true colours of the Congress had been exposed, citing the alleged irregularities. 

Allegations of corruption against Congress government in Karnataka

Alleging that irregularities to the tune of ₹4,000 crore in MUDA in the Chief Minister’s home district of Mysuru, Mr. Vijayendra argued that such large-scale fraud would not have taken place without the CM’s knowledge. 

He wondered how the CM’s wife could be given 15 alternative sites in exchange of her land that was given to MUDA, without permission from the authorities concerned. 

Fearing tampering of the files concerned, he demanded that the probe be handed over to any Central investigation agency. 

Leader of Opposition R. Ashok alleged that alternative sites had been allotted to the CM’s wife in an upmarket area, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land that had been acquired by MUDA. He demanded that allotment of alternative sites should be cancelled as permission from the relevant authorities had not been taken. 

He alleged that the government had failed to respond to Mysuru Deputy Commissioner, who had written 15 letters to the Urban Development Department drawing attention to irregularities in MUDA. This had showed the involvement of politically influential persons in these irregularities, he argued. 

Since the State legislature session is set to commence soon, he declared that the BJP would take up a fight both inside and outside the legislature demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister, as well as a CBI probe into both the alleged irregularities. 

Several BJP legislators, including Dr. C. N. Ashwath Narayan, S. Suresh Kumar and C. T. Ravi, took part in the protest 

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.