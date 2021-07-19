Alleged audio clip of Kateel hinting at leadership change goes viral

MANGALURU

He calls it fake

An audio clip, in which BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel allegedly hints at a possible change in leadership, went viral on Sunday. However, Mr. Kateel clarified that he had nothing to do with the audio clip and that it was not his voice.

In the clip, Mr. Kateel is heard saying in Tulu, “Don’t tell anybody. The K.S. Eshwarappa and Jagadish Shettar team will be changed. We are forming a new team. Don’t tell anybody…”

Hinting at a leadership change, he says: “There are three names. Anyone can be selected. If any one of them gets selected, they will be in our hands. The choice will be made from Delhi only.”

“It is a case of impersonation. Such a fake audio clip is being circulated to defame the party and the government. I have requested the Chief Minister to conduct a probe to verify the authenticity of the audio clip and to identify the culprits behind it,” Mr. Kateel said in a release later.

He maintained that there was no discussion on leadership change in the State.

The audio clip has been released at a time when the State is gripped by speculation of a possible leadership change. The speculation has been gaining momentum ever since Mr. Yediyurappa visited Delhi recently and met party top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.