Allegations of commission: BJP says it will amount to ‘hiding corruption’ if contractors fail to come up with evidence

March 23, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - BENGALURU

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Thursday launched a counterattack at the contactors who have accused the party government in the State of demanding 40% commission by saying that it amounts to “hiding corruption” if they failed to come out with a proper complaint or substantial evidence.

Replying to queries, he said that both demanding a bribe and committing to a bribe were wrong. “They (contractors) should come out with a proper complaint and proof. We are ready to take action against whosoever is involved in corruption,” he argued. He sought to know the “relation of the Congress with contractors”.

Ridiculing the Congress for promising a monthly dole of ₹3,000 to unemployed youth, he alleged that the party had never kept its promise. “They failed to implement their pre-poll promise of such monthly dole in Rajasthan. Their promise of waiving farmers’ loans in Chhattisgarh was never implemented,” he alleged. On the other hand, he claimed that the people of the State had confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he would implement his promises.