Allegations false, I will not resign: Manu Baligar

Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Manu Baligar said today he would not yield to the demands of some writers that he should resign.

Reacting to a query on writers R.K. Hudgi and K. Neela demanding his resignation on allegations that he had failed to protect the autonomy of the KSP, he said they were false allegations. “It is true that I had favoured postponement of Chikkamagaluru district sammelana following reports that there could be law and order disturbances. But I have not asked the Chikkamagaluru unit to change the president. I was also not acting on the directions of Minister C.T. Ravi. Our financial transactions are audited and we need to be answerable to the public. We are not financially autonomous. We don’t want to waste resources on a Sammelana that could be disrupted.”

Mr. Baligar also said “Minister Ravi gave me no letter about not releasing money. Neither have I said we will not give money to the Sringeri Sammelana. But the district unit disobeyed my directions and went ahead with the Sammelana. I could not help it. Should they not act according to my directions?”