Allegations against Kumaraswamy being MUDA site beneficiary refuted

Published - July 24, 2024 08:50 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

JD(S) leader S.R. Mahesh denying charges against Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy in Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Former MLA S.R. Mahesh of the Janata Dal (Secular) on Wednesday refuted the allegations of the Congress that Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy was a beneficiary of MUDA site.

The Congress spokesperson had alleged recently that Mr. Kumaraswamy was a beneficiary of MUDA site and sought to implicate him in the irregularities of the urban development authority that is under investigation.

Mr. Mahesh said the allegations are baseless and though Mr. Kumaraswamy had applied for a site in 1985 but it transpired that the plot allotted to him had been allotted to someone else as well. Hence Mr. Kumaraswamy applied for an alternative site but it did not come through, he added.

Mr. Mahesh also questioned the government for freezing all activity of MUDA in view of the ongoing investigation. He said the public was being put to difficulty and wanted the directives to be revoked.

