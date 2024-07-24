GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Allegations against Kumaraswamy being MUDA site beneficiary refuted

Published - July 24, 2024 08:50 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
JD(S) leader S.R. Mahesh denying charges against Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy in Mysuru on Wednesday.

JD(S) leader S.R. Mahesh denying charges against Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy in Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Former MLA S.R. Mahesh of the Janata Dal (Secular) on Wednesday refuted the allegations of the Congress that Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy was a beneficiary of MUDA site.

The Congress spokesperson had alleged recently that Mr. Kumaraswamy was a beneficiary of MUDA site and sought to implicate him in the irregularities of the urban development authority that is under investigation.

Mr. Mahesh said the allegations are baseless and though Mr. Kumaraswamy had applied for a site in 1985 but it transpired that the plot allotted to him had been allotted to someone else as well. Hence Mr. Kumaraswamy applied for an alternative site but it did not come through, he added.

Mr. Mahesh also questioned the government for freezing all activity of MUDA in view of the ongoing investigation. He said the public was being put to difficulty and wanted the directives to be revoked.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.