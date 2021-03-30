Allegations against Jarkiholi baseless: CM

belagavi

30 March 2021 15:24 IST

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa broke his silence on the CD issue in Belagavi on Tuesday. He said the allegations of sexual harassment made by the woman against former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi were baseless. “This is nothing but a political conspiracy. Truth will come out only after the inquiry. The whole issue is aimed at bringing disrepute to the party and the leaders allegedly involved,’’ he said.

On Monday evening, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah , had questioned the Chief Minister’s continued silence on the issue.

He felt the issue would not affect the BJP’s electoral prospects. “Mr. Siddaramaiah or other party leaders may raise the issue, but BJP leaders will not talk about it. It is a criminal matter under investigation and not relevant to the bypolls.’’

The Chief Minister said he was satisfied about the SIT inquiry. “It is going on smoothly and in an efficient manner. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has bee functioning in a responsible manner. He is not only keeping tabs on the investigation at every stage, but also briefing the media about it regularly. There is no need to suspect that the investigation is not going on properly,’’ he said.